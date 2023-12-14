BJP walks out of Karnataka Legislative Council protesting against Zameer

The BJP MLCs raised a ruckus and staged a walkout from the Legislative Council on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Minority Welfare and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan over his statement about MLAs having to ‘salute a Muslim Speaker’ during an election campaigning in Telangana last month. The Council was adjourned briefly even as the minister asserted that he had meant no offence to anyone.
The hue and cry began when Zameer stood up to answer a question about the Housing department raised by MLC U B Venkatesh. Taking objection to his participation in the session, the BJP MLCs demanded how the ruling party allowed him to go about the Legislature business when he had “insulted the Speaker’s chair”. With ruckus ensuing, Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti briefly adjourned the session.
When the session reconvened, Zameer asserted his statement. “During an election campaign event in Telangana, a member of the audience alleged that the Congress failed to give positions of power to minorities despite the community voting for them. So I explained to them how the Congress had fielded 17 Muslim candidates in the Karnataka Assembly election this time, out of which nine had won and five were in positions of power. This is the first time in the history of Karnataka’s Legislature that a Muslim has been made the Speaker. I said, all the MLAs, including me, had to salute this Speaker. What is wrong in this?” he asked. “I have never insulted the House and will never do it in the future too,” he reiterated.
Not satisfied with the response, Kota Srinivasa Poojary demanded the minister’s resignation.
He said there should at least be a House Committee to look into the breach of privileges by Zameer. However, leader of the House Boseraju dismissed the need for it.