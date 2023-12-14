BJP walks out of Karnataka Legislative Council protesting against Zameer

When the session reconvened, Zameer asserted his statement. “During an election campaign event in Telangana, a member of the audience alleged that the Congress failed to give positions of power to minorities despite the community voting for them. So I explained to them how the Congress had fielded 17 Muslim candidates in the Karnataka Assembly election this time, out of which nine had won and five were in positions of power. This is the first time in the history of Karnataka’s Legislature that a Muslim has been made the Speaker. I said, all the MLAs, including me, had to salute this Speaker. What is wrong in this?” he asked. “I have never insulted the House and will never do it in the future too,” he reiterated.