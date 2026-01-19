<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka alleged on Sunday that there was a Rs 2,500-crore scam in the Excise Department and demanded Excise Minister R B Timmapur’s resignation.</p>.<p>“The government sets revenue collection targets for departments. However, in the Excise Department, licenses are being auctioned off. Excise Deputy Commissioner Jagadish Nayak was caught by Lokayukta police while accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is directly responsible for this. If Thimmapur doesn’t resign, Siddaramaiah himself must be considered responsible,” Ashoka said while addressing a press conference.</p>.<p>The leader of the Opposition noted that the Congress was “using” Mahatma Gandhi to oppose Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB — G RAM G) but was “drowning” the entire state in addiction and “destroyed” Gandhi’s ideals.</p>.Your duty to protect officials, R Ashoka tells chief secretary.<p>Ashoka noted that a bribe of Rs 1.25 crore was sought for a CL-7 license, and that a Rs 1.5-crore bribe was fixed for a CL-2 license. He also noted that a total of Rs 92 crore was sought in bribes for CL-9 licences and Rs 2.5 crore was sought for microbrewery licence. </p>.<p>“Altogether, it adds up to Rs 2,500 crore in bribes. This is being sent for the Assam elections.” Ashoka alleged that an audio had surfaced, where it was mentioned that the money should be given to the minister or his son. He stated that the BJP would take the fight against “corruption” in the Excise Department to its “logical conclusion.”</p>