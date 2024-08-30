BJP's efforts to destabilise Congress govt in Karnataka will backfire on them: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: District -in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said that all efforts of the BJP to destabilise the Congress led government in Karnataka will backfire on them.
"The BJP is targeting the government. They were engaged in all misdeeds while in power and now are engaged in targeting the government," he alleged.
“The prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah will be decided by the court, the entire state is aware of the Governor's biased move. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not misused any power or engaged in any corruption. The BJP is simply making noise and trying to turn lies into truth. Making lies appear as truth is the training given by the RSS. The RSS teaches how to provoke, incite riots, and create unrest," he alleged.
To a query on the government's decision to sell land to Jindal Steel Company, the minister said it was approved by the previous BJP government.
“Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has already clarified on it. The government has not reduced the rate. They should use the land for the right purpose. Rashtrothana Parishat and Chanakya University of the RSS have been given prime land in and around Bengaluru at a low price. If they (BJP) start drilling, more scams of BJP will come out. A trust of Yediyurappa had taken money from the Jindal through cheque when he was the chief minister. Why did Jindal give crores of rupees to the trust? Let the BJP raise the issue if Kharge family trust had used the land for any other purpose or purchased it for a less price,” Rao said.
Quality of food
On quality of food supplied in restaurants in the state, the minister said that the government has given directions to officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to conduct monthly tests on specific food items. “We have been carrying out drives against meat and food outlets as a campaign.” .
To a query, the minister said that he has directed the police to take stern action against gambling, drugs and other illegal activities in the district.
Published 30 August 2024, 18:06 IST