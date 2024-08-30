BJP's efforts to destabilise Congress govt in Karnataka will backfire on them: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: District -in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said that all efforts of the BJP to destabilise the Congress led government in Karnataka will backfire on them.

"The BJP is targeting the government. They were engaged in all misdeeds while in power and now are engaged in targeting the government," he alleged.

“The prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah will be decided by the court, the entire state is aware of the Governor's biased move. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not misused any power or engaged in any corruption. The BJP is simply making noise and trying to turn lies into truth. Making lies appear as truth is the training given by the RSS. The RSS teaches how to provoke, incite riots, and create unrest," he alleged.

To a query on the government's decision to sell land to Jindal Steel Company, the minister said it was approved by the previous BJP government.