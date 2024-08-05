'Book Brahma Sahitya Puraskara' to honour writers

As part of the Book Brahma Literature Festival 2024, scheduled to be held from August 9 to 11, the digital media house Book Brahma has instituted ‘Book Brahma Sahitya Puraskara’ (award).
The literary award will be given to writers in Indian languages who have “contributed immensely” to Indian literature. The Bengaluru-based digital media house said in a press release that the award would be given every year in August during the Book Brahma Literature Festival.
The award includes Rs 3,00,000 in cash, a citation plaque and a book bouquet. The winner will be selected by a committee, including writers from specific Indian languages tailored to understand the nitty-gritty of Indian literary tradition.
The first day of the literary festival on August 9 will feature the ‘Book Brahma Novel Award’ presented by Tamil writer Perumal Murugan. Following the award presentation, there will be an interaction with Murugan.
On the second day, the winners of the ‘Book Brahma Independence Day Short Story Competition’ will be announced and prizes will be distributed. Malayalam writer Benyamin will present the awards to the winners of the storytelling contest, followed by an interaction. On the third day, the announcement and presentation of the ‘Book Brahma Sahitya Puraskara’ will held.
This year, after honouring the recipient of the ‘Book Brahma Sahitya Puraskara,’ there will be a special conversation with the awardee.
Over 300 writers from around the world, along with over 100 publishers and artists, are expected to participate. In addition, the festival will feature an exhibition and sale of more than 60 publications in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and English. Over 20 artists from South India will exhibit paintings.
Literature-art-cultural lovers can register on www.bookbrahma.com.
Published 04 August 2024, 21:55 IST