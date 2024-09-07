Boycott call gets shrill after former CM posts pictures of Devdas accepting BJP membership

Mangaluru: Posts on boycotting a two-day event, 'The Devdas Kapikad show' planned in Dubai from September 13 onwards, begun circulating on social media after former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda and district BJP unit posted pictures of well known Tulu film Director and actor Devdas Kapikad obtaining membership of BJP party, on their respective facebook walls.
As part of the BJP membership drive, Sadananda Gowda had visited the house of Devdas Kapikad on September 4. Later both Gowda and BJP party posting the pictures with the actor on their facebook wall declared that the party's membership had been offered to Kapikad The backlash was swift. Messages appealing for a boycott of Kapikad showin Dubai begun circulating on social media.
A voice message, purportedly of Devdas Kapikad, has also being doing the rounds on social media. The voice message clarified that Kapikad had not joined any political party. Devadas said he had cordial relations with all leaders from different political parties. BJP district president Sateesh Kumpala admitted that they had visited the house of Devdas Kapikad. "Visiting the houses of prominent persons is part of party's membership drive. "Our visit does not mean that Devdas will engage himself in party activities," he said.
Published 07 September 2024, 02:58 IST