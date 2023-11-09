Branding Karnataka as global innovation hub is priority, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Highlighting that Karnataka has a number of renowned medical education and research institutions like Indian Institute of Science, the National Centre for Biological Sciences, and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, which produce a large number of qualified healthcare professionals, the CM said, “Karnataka is home to several healthcare companies using cutting-edge technologies that are working towards revolutionising the global healthcare industry.”

“The startup ecosystem in Karnataka includes numerous healthcare and life sciences startups working on innovative solutions. These startups focus on areas such as digital health, personalised medicine, and novel drug discovery,” he said.