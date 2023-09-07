Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BSY not lobbying for me, says son Vijayendra

In an effort to put an end to rumours about his elevation to the state president’s post, Vijayendra said that the BJP, since its inception, has never been a caste, person or leader-centric party, but it has always been worker-centric party and it will remain one.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 06:04 IST

Follow Us

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday insisted that his father would be the last person to lobby for any post for him, as he has never done it in the past, and he wouldn’t do in the future too, as he always goes with party’s decision on such matters.

In an effort to put an end to rumours about his elevation to the state president’s post, Vijayendra said that the BJP, since its inception, has never been a caste, person or leader-centric party, but it has always been worker-centric party and it will remain one.

Evading a direct response to whether he was an aspirant for the post, Vijayendra said that he never felt that the party had denied him any post. “The party gave me the Assembly ticket from Shikaripura and I became an MLA. It would be an insult to the party workers if anyone thinks that I am expecting anything more,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 September 2023, 06:04 IST)
BJPKarnatakaB S YediyurappaB Y Vijayendra

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT