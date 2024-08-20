Bumper kharif harvest on the horizon for Karnataka

Hubballi: Karnataka is set for a bumper kharif harvest of tur, green gram, black gram, minor millets and more as the sowing area of cereals and pulses has substantially increased due to widespread rains.
This year, farmers have cultivated 51.31 lakh hectares, up by almost 8.59 lakh ha from last year. Cereals cover 29.43 lakh ha (normal coverage is 26.44 lakh ha) and pulses 21.87 lakh ha. Oilseeds cultivated on 9.79 lakh ha are expected to yield 9.87 lakh tonnes. Over the past five years, Karnataka on average cultivated food grains (both cereals and pulses) on nearly 44.42 lakh hectares in kharif seasons.
The agriculture department estimates the state can harvest 97.32 lakh tonnes of cereals and 14.71 lakh tonnes of pulses. Farmers and agriculture officials hope there is no further heavy rain or flooding that may damage crops. Apart from Belagavi, Bagalkot, Shivamogga and Haveri which reported crop inundation, most districts expect a higher kharif yield.
Agriculture Department Director GT Putra says, “After last year’s drought, we are hopeful for a bumper crop this year. Monsoon coverage has been good, reservoirs are full, and we expect a good rabi and summer cropping season as well.”
Documents from the department indicate that tur, which saw price hikes due to drought and pest attacks in the last two seasons, is expected to have a bumper yield.
This year, the rainfed crop is cultivated on 15.73 lakh ha, surpassing the 15 lakh ha target, compared to the average of 13.02 lakh ha.
A scientist at Raichur Agriculture University says ideal and timely rains in Kalyana Karnataka, including Kalaburagi, have encouraged large-scale tur cultivation. The absence of heavy rain currently is a positive sign for a good yield.
Green gram, black gram, groundnut, maize, minor millets and soybean are being cultivated beyond the targeted area.
Paddy is also expected to meet the target of 10.60 lakh ha, with sapling transplantation already completed on 6.61 lakh ha.
“Paddy is our only concern right now. We hope the Tungabhadra reservoir’s water level will rise soon and farmers can cultivate paddy during the rabi season,” Putra says.
Another concern for farmers is the predicted rains. Heavy rain could damage green gram and black gram, which are ready for harvest.
“Several kharif crops are in fruiting and flowering stages. The next 10-15 days are crucial. If there are no adverse climatic conditions, we can expect bumper crops this season,” says SS Angadi, Director of Extension, University of Agriculture Sciences, Dharwad.
Published 20 August 2024, 00:29 IST