Bumper kharif harvest on the horizon for Karnataka

This year, farmers have cultivated 51.31 lakh hectares, up by almost 8.59 lakh ha from last year. Cereals cover 29.43 lakh ha (normal coverage is 26.44 lakh ha) and pulses 21.87 lakh ha. Oilseeds cultivated on 9.79 lakh ha are expected to yield 9.87 lakh tonnes. Over the past five years, Karnataka on average cultivated food grains (both cereals and pulses) on nearly 44.42 lakh hectares in kharif seasons.