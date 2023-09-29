Buses, auto, taxis operate normally in DK, Udupi as bandh fails to evoke bigger response

The Karnataka bandh call given by Kannada Okkuta failed to evoke any response in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday.

The 6 am to 6 pm Karnataka bandh has been called by Kannada Okkuta opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu during the ongoing drought.

All the private and KSRTC buses operated normally. Autorickshaws and taxis too were operating normally. Schools, colleges and hotels too functioned normally in both the districts.