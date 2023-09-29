Buses, auto, taxis operate normally in DK, Udupi as bandh fails to evoke bigger response

The Karnataka bandh call given by Kannada Okkuta failed to evoke any response in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday.
The 6 am to 6 pm Karnataka bandh has been called by Kannada Okkuta opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu during the ongoing drought.
All the private and KSRTC buses operated normally. Autorickshaws and taxis too were operating normally. Schools, colleges and hotels too functioned normally in both the districts.
Private Bus Owners' Association President Aziz Partipady said that the association has extended moral support for the cause of Cauvery. All private buses are operating normally. “If the buses failed to operate schoolchildren who have exams will be inconvenienced. Further, several patients from outside Dakshina Kannada districts are dependent on hospitals for medical care. Private buses are major sources of connectivity to these hospitals. Without the buses, the patients will be inconvenienced.”
Puttur KSRTC division Divisional Controller Jayakar Shetty said that operations of all KSRTC buses in the division in normal.
Long-route buses to Sakleshpura, Bengaluru operated without any issue in the morning. However, the number of passengers were less.
Protest today
The Dakshina Kannada unit of All College Students Association has extended support to the ongoing protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and will hold a protest in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru on September 30 at 1 pm.
"It is the duty of every citizen of Karnataka to support the farmers of the state. Members from like-minded organisations will take part in the protest," association advisor Dinakar Shetty said.
Bandh affects Chikkamagaluru
While Karnataka bandh affected Chikkamagaluru district with buses remaining off the road.
Shops and business establishments remained closed. The protesters burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Sene, Raitha Sangha stopped the buses and expressed their displeasure. After looking at the gravity of bandh, school authorities have declared holidays. However, students were inconvenienced in going back home.