<p>Farmer rights groups on Tuesday urged the state government not to leave its Indira Nutritional Food Kit Scheme in the hands of the private contractors and urged direct procurement.</p>.<p>On October 9, the government decided to provide tur dal/moong dal/cooking oil along with 5 kg of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme, one of the five guarantees of the Siddaramaiah government.</p>.<p><strong>Savings for govt</strong></p>.<p>The move is aimed at saving Rs 306 crore for the government and Rs 630 crore for poor households buying such items from the open market.</p>.<p>Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Raita Swaraj and other groups urged the government to directly procure ragi, jowar, tur dal, cooking oil and other food materials from farmers.</p>.<p>“The government is planning to invite tenders for this programme. By doing so, it will lose out on an opportunity to benefit Karnataka’s farmers in a unique and path-breaking manner,” the joint statement said.</p>.<p><strong>Localised procurement</strong></p>.<p>The groups urged the government to set up localised procurement and distribution models for pulses, oil seeds as well as millets to increase employment.</p>.<p>“We want to urge the Karnataka state government not to take shortcuts when all-round prosperity is possible with the amounts being spent,” the statement signed by Badagakapura Nagendra, Kavitha Kuruganti and others said.</p>