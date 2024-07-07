Candidate for Channapatna bypoll not yet decided: H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Suspense about the JD(S) candidate for the impending Channapatna bypoll continued on Saturday with Union Minister and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy saying that nothing has been decided in this regard.
Clarifying on reports about fielding his sister Anasuya, wife of Bangalore Rural MP Dr C N Manjunath, Kumaraswamy said, “A few names are making rounds and they keep changing every day. There was Nikhil’s name. Now, it is Anasuya. But there is no discussion on the seat yet.”
Addressing a news conference on Saturday, he stated that the seat was won by JD(S) with the efforts of the party workers at Channapatna. A decision will be taken after consulting them, he added. Reacting to BJP MLC C P Yogeshwar’s readiness to contest if he gives the green signal, he said, “No leader from state or central BJP have discussed this with me. I won from Channapatna twice because of the support and the hard work of my party workers. I will take a decision only after consulting them. I have to take them into confidence before taking any decision.”
During the core committee meeting of JD(S), the leaders gave the power to select the party’s floor leaders to Kumaraswamy.
He said he would discuss the issue with the party supremo H D Deve Gowda and decide.
Published 06 July 2024, 23:30 IST