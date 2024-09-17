Case filed against Sharan Pumpwell, 2 others for making provocative statements

Based on another complaint by Mohammed Sarfraz Nawaz, a case has been registered against Yashodhar Karbettu, BJP Balthila Mahashakti Kendra former president.

According to the complaint, he released a provocative voice message in which he insulte Islam and Mohammed Sharif on September 15.

The voice message aimed at disrupting peace in society. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 192, 352 of BNS Act.

The police said that an investigation is in progress.