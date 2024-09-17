Case filed against Sharan Pumpwell, 2 others for making provocative statements

Mangaluru: Case has been registered against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Dakshina Karnataka Prantha Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell and leader Bharath Kumdelu for making provocative statements.
Chalo B C Road protest march was launched in retaliation of an audio clip which challenged Sharan Pumpwell to encounter them during Eid Milad procession.
The complainant Mohammed Rafiq has alleged that Pumpwell and Kumdelu delivered hate speech in front of Rakteshwari Temple in B C Road on September 16.
The complainant alleged that the duo hurt religious sentiments of Muslims by insulting Islam and TMC former president Mohammed Sharif. The video of their speech was shared on social media. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered at Bantwal town station under Sections 196 (1), 352 , 3 (5) of BNS Act.
Based on another complaint by Mohammed Sarfraz Nawaz, a case has been registered against Yashodhar Karbettu, BJP Balthila Mahashakti Kendra former president.
According to the complaint, he released a provocative voice message in which he insulte Islam and Mohammed Sharif on September 15.
The voice message aimed at disrupting peace in society. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 192, 352 of BNS Act.
The police said that an investigation is in progress.
Published 17 September 2024, 13:03 IST