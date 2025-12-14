Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Case registered against 2 women for obstructing execution of court warrant in Udupi

At around 4.15 am, the police team reached the house of Usha, the maternal aunt of Ashiq, as identified by Devendra Suvarna.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 02:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 02:59 IST
Karnataka NewsUdupi

Follow us on :

Follow Us