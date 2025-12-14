Case registered against 2 women for obstructing execution of court warrant in Udupi

<p>Udupi: The Brahmavar Police have registered a case against two women for allegedly obstructing police personnel and a court bailiff from executing an arrest warrant issued by the Udupi court.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Vishwanath H, a head constable attached to the Malpe Police Station, an arrest warrant had been issued against Ashiq, by the Principal Civil Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate (PCJ & CJM), Udupi.</p><p>On the night of December 9, 2025, while the complainant was on night duty , court bailiff Suresh informed him that information had been received regarding the whereabouts of the warrant accused Ashiq. With the permission of the station PSI, the complainant, along with police staff and bailiff Suresh, proceeded to Uppoor Chakkulikatte in the early hours of December 10.</p><p>At around 4.15 am, the police team reached the house of Usha, the maternal aunt of Ashiq, as identified by Devendra Suvarna. When the officers knocked on the door, Usha opened it. The police introduced themselves, showed the arrest warrant and informed her that they had come to execute the court order, suspecting that Ashiq was inside the house.</p>.15 booked for preventing APMC secretary from discharging duty in Udupi.<p>Usha allegedly responded in a raised voice that Ashiq had not come there and, when the police sought permission to search the house, she reportedly threatened them, stating that they would not be spared if they entered, and obstructed the officers from carrying out the arrest.</p><p>When a woman police constable Sinchana attempted to enter the house to verify Ashiq’s presence as per instructions, Akshata, who was inside the house, allegedly came out, pushed the constable, used force and threatened to file a case if the police entered the premises.</p><p>The complainant stated that Usha and Akshata picked a quarrel and collectively obstructed the complainant and the court bailiff from executing the court order, using force and preventing them from performing their lawful duties.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Brahmavar Police have registered a case under Sections 132, 126(2), 351(2) read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>