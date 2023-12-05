Cases filed against Shiv Sena (UBT), MES leaders for 'rasta roko' protest over K'taka-Maharashtra border issue

Belagavi: Chandgad police in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra have filed cases against leaders of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti(MES) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) for holding about three-hour-long 'rasta roko' protest on the busy Belagavi-Vengurla road at Shinoli in Chandgad on Monday regarding the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute in lieu of Maha melava.
MES had been organising its 'Maha melava' opposing the winter session of the state legislature being held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha. City Police denied permission for the pro-Maharashtra outfit. MES to showcase its strength and seek support of people and political leaders from Maharashtra had resorted to 'rasta roko' protest, but had to face embarrassment after not getting any support even from its cadres and locals in Shinoli.
As the 'rasta roko' protest prolonged for about three hours and blocked traffic movement, cases were filed by Chandgad police which came as shocker for MES leaders as they had not anticipated such action from Maharashtra police.
Cases have been booked against 40 persons including MES working president Manohar Kinekar, Prakash Margale, Shubham Shelke, Sarita Patil, Sena Kolhapur district president Vijay Devane and others.
Inspector Nitin Sawant of the Chandgad Police Station informed that nearly three hours 'rasta roko' caused inconvenience for the people and traffic movement was affected, hence cases have been filed against MES and Sena leaders.