Cases filed against Shiv Sena (UBT), MES leaders for 'rasta roko' protest over K'taka-Maharashtra border issue

Belagavi: Chandgad police in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra have filed cases against leaders of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti(MES) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) for holding about three-hour-long 'rasta roko' protest on the busy Belagavi-Vengurla road at Shinoli in Chandgad on Monday regarding the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute in lieu of Maha melava.

MES had been organising its 'Maha melava' opposing the winter session of the state legislature being held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha. City Police denied permission for the pro-Maharashtra outfit. MES to showcase its strength and seek support of people and political leaders from Maharashtra had resorted to 'rasta roko' protest, but had to face embarrassment after not getting any support even from its cadres and locals in Shinoli.