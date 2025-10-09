Menu
Caste census covers 1.22 crore households in Karnataka

By the end of Wednesday, 1.22 crore households were covered. There are 1.43 crore households in the state. The survey, which began on September 22, was scheduled to end on October 7.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 22:26 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 22:26 IST
