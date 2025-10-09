Caste census covers 1.22 crore households in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The ongoing social and educational survey enumerated 83% households across the state at the end of the 17th day of enumeration.</p>.<p>By the end of Wednesday, 1.22 crore households were covered. There are 1.43 crore households in the state. The survey, which began on September 22, was scheduled to end on October 7.</p>.<p>However, the state government decided to extend the survey till October 18. The enumeration has been lagging behind in Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits, since the survey only began in the GBA limits from October 4.</p>