Caste census report submitted to Karnataka, sparks renewed debate within ruling Congress

H Kantharaju was the Chairman when the data was collected, and he could not submit the report due to some technical issues, he said. "We have prepared a report and submitted it to the government, and I heard him (the Chief Minister) saying that he will place it before the Cabinet next."

Karnataka's two dominant communities - Vokkaliags and Lingayats - have expressed reservations about the survey, calling it 'unscientific', and have demanded that it be rejected, and a fresh survey conducted.