Cauvery Authority meeting on August 28

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) will meet here on August 28 to take stock of the water storage in the Cauvery basin reservoirs. The meeting is also likely to deliberate on a distress formula to be adopted for water sharing.
In the previous meeting held on August 10, the CWMA mainly deliberated on the current water storage in reservoirs and and also on the quantum of water released by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu as per its directions.
The Authority had asked Karnataka to release 10,000 cusecs of water (measured at Biligundlu) from August 12 for the next 15 days. It also took note of the fact that the Cauvery basin reservoirs in Karnataka were facing a 42.54 per cent shortfall in inflow due to poor monsoon in the catchment areas.
The Tamil Nadu officials had boycotted the meeting demanding that Karnataka should release 25,000 cusecs of water daily.