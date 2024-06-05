CBI takes up probe into multi-crore money transfer case involving state-run corporation in Karnataka

The Minister said the state government will extend all cooperation to the CBI in its probe.

"We are yet to decide whether the CBI can probe into -- Tribal Welfare Department (under which the Corporation comes), and money has (allegedly) gone to cooperative banks that come under the cooperative department -- which comes under the state government's departments.

For us to give a complete probe to the CBI, they will have to write to us, after which the government will take a decision," he said, adding that the Cabinet will decide on it after the model code of conduct is over.

Responding to a question, Parameshwara added: "In case the money has come back to the bank accounts of the corporation, it will be looked into by the CBI ,as it is a matter of bank's money transaction." In case the CBI feels that it needs to subject the (Scheduled Tribes Welfare) Minister (B Nagendra) to inquiry, "they might do it. I don't know what their mandate is." The illegal money transfer issue came to light, after accounts superintendent at the Corporation, Chandrashekhar P, died by suicide on May 26, leaving behind a death note.