CCB arrests two in Mangaluru, seizes MDMA worth Rs 9 lakh

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in Mangaluru arrested two people and seized MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) worth Rs 9 lakh from their possession at a house in Kotekar Beer under the Ullal police station limits.
The Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested are Mohammed Ishan (35) from Bastipadpu and Jafar Sadhik (35) from Akkarekere.
Acting on a tip off that the duo was engaged in selling drugs to college students and the public, the police conducted a raid on Wednesday.
The police seized 407 gm MDMA worth Rs 9 lakh, a digital weighing scale, mobile phones, a car and Rs 32,800 cash.
The total value of the seized items is Rs 16,13,800. The arrested were procuring MDMA from Bengaluru and were selling it in Mangaluru.
Commissioner Agrawal said that while there are nine cases including ganja peddling, assault, and attempt to murder against Jafar in Ullal and Kushal Nagar police stations, Ishan was involved in the sale of MDMA at Konaje police station in the past.
A CCB team led by ACP Geetha Kulkarni under the guidance of Commissioner Agrawal, DCPs Siddarth Goyal and Dinesh Kumar carried out the raid.
