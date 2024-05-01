CCB arrests two in Mangaluru, seizes MDMA worth Rs 9 lakh

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in Mangaluru arrested two people and seized MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) worth Rs 9 lakh from their possession at a house in Kotekar Beer under the Ullal police station limits.

The Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested are Mohammed Ishan (35) from Bastipadpu and Jafar Sadhik (35) from Akkarekere.

Acting on a tip off that the duo was engaged in selling drugs to college students and the public, the police conducted a raid on Wednesday.

The police seized 407 gm MDMA worth Rs 9 lakh, a digital weighing scale, mobile phones, a car and Rs 32,800 cash.