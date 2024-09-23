Central BJP leaders favour fielding Kateel for MLC byelection

New Delhi: A section of the central BJP leadership is pushing the candidature of Nalin Kumar Kateel, former BJP state unit president, for the bypoll to Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Local Authorities’ Constituency. The byelection is scheduled for October 21.
The elections were necessitated after Kota Srinivas Poojary vacated the seat following his victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Udupi-Chikmagalur seat. Kateel, a former MP, is considered close to BJP national general secretary (Organization) B L Santhosh. He was denied a ticket to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Several contenders - including Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Satish Kampala, Mangaluru divisional in-charge Uday Kumar Shetty, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj and former Udupi district president Kuilady Suresh Nayak - are in race for the lone seat.
Though the state unit has been favouring new faces, sources said that a senior leader in the central leadership was batting for Kateel. The state leaders are of the opinion that since Kateel had already served as an MP for three times, this seat should be given to loyal leaders from coastal Karnataka.
Even certain sections of Billava leaders have been lobbying for their community leader Satish Kampala, as the seat was earlier held by their community leader Kota Srinivas Poojary, sources in the party said.
Since the party had given a ticket to senior leader C T Ravi to contest for the MLC elections, despite him losing in the Assembly polls in 2023, there was nothing wrong in fielding Kateel. Moreover, Kateel is a loyal leader and gave up Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat to Brijesh Chowta, obeying the party instructions, a senior leader, lobbying for Kateel, is learnt to have told the central leadership.
The state BJP core committee is scheduled to meet on Monday and make recommendations to the party top brass to take the final decision, sources said. The last date for filing nominations is October 3.
Since, only members of the local bodies, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are the voters, chances of a BJP candidate winning the byelection is high, since the saffron party commands majority in the region.
The counting of votes will be be taken up on October 24.
Published 23 September 2024, 02:57 IST