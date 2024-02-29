Central govt committed to investing more in Karnataka: FM Sitharaman

“Money doesn’t just go away from Karnataka. It comes back as well. It comes back for roads, it comes back for connectivity, it comes back for metro, it comes back for rail, it comes back for the suburban railway system, it comes back for Mangaluru port, it comes back for the ‘Kalyana’ Karnataka (region) and so on,” Sitharaman said, emphasising on the investments made by the Centre.

She was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of a new apartment complex for tax department officials in the city.