Centre has not released single paise for Upper Bhadra: CM Siddaramaiah

The Union government has not released a single paise of the Rs 5,300 crore it had announced for the Upper Bhadra project in the 2023-24 budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.
Addressing a gathering at an event to mark decennial celebrations of Ksheera Bhagya here, Siddaramaiah said, “The Union government should notify Upper Bhadra as national project and release the funds it had announced in the budget for the project,” he said adding that the state government will implement the project at any cost.
The Union government in 2022 had accorded national project status to Upper Bhadra Project, which aims to irrigate and provide drinking water to the parched central districts.
Blaming the previous BJP government for the slow pace of Yettinahole project works, Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP government did not release funds for Yettinahole project. Because of the slow pace, the cost of the project has shot up to Rs 23,000 crore. We will give pace to work. The project was launched during my previous term and it will be completed this term,” he said.
Siddaramaiah said most part of the state is reeling under drought due to severe deficit in rainfall.
“The state government will provide 10 kg rice, instead of 5 kg, to all the beneficiaries under PDS. We will ensure nobody goes hungry,” he said and appealed to people not to sell the Anna Bhagya rice.
On guarantee schemes, the chief minister said that his Congress government has implemented four promises made ahead of elections and that the fifth one Yuvanidhi, financial aid for unemployed youths, will be implemented from January next.