Centre not received proposal from Karnataka to lease forest lands to Mysore Paper Mills: Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi: The Centre has informed Lok Sabha on Monday that it has not received any proposal from Karnataka for renewal of lease period and approval for management plan for plantation of pulpwood for Mysore Paper Mill (MPM), Bhadravathi.

"The proposals for diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes / grant of the lease are processed online through PARIVESH (“Pro Active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive and Virtuous Environmental Single window Hub”) portal," Minister of state for the Ministry of Environment and Forests Kirti Vardhan Singh said in his written answer.

Replying to a question from BJP Shimoga Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra, the Minister said as per the information available, the Central Government has not received any proposal for ex-post facto renewal of lease of forest land to the Mysore Paper Mills Ltd (MPM) Bhadravathi from Karnataka.