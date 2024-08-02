Centre trying to destabilise elected government: Karnataka CM Siddaramiah

He added, "RTI activist T J Abraham who has lodged a complaint against me with the Governor is a blackmailer and his bank RTGS statements indicate that. For years, several complaints are pending before the Governor against Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and Janardhan Reddy. Why wasn't there no action so quickly? Whereas in my case, Abraham lodges a complaint on July 26 at 11.30am and Governor issues show cause notice on the same day."

"The Chief Secretary had written a detailed letter to the Governor on the same day and he had not read it too. A judicial commission has been appointed on July 14 to investigate into the MUDA issue. Based on the report, action has to be taken against those who have erred. But without waiting for that report and without consulting legal experts, he has issued notice immediately. Governor's Special officer Prabhu Shankar had called our additional chief secretary to CM, L K Atheek at 10:00 pm on same day, and since he said it was late, Shankar sent it next day at 2:00 pm," said CM Siddaramaiah.

When asked about Congress high command's response in this regard, he said it has understood the ground reality.

He also noted, "Initially, H D Kumarswamy said that the focus should be towards relief measures as there is rain and floods now. If he has reconsidered his decision to take part in BJP's padayatra, it is not his wish," he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said that he would visit Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district on Saturday.

"All the MLAs and district ministers are visiting the places where Dams are filled and hit by floods on the banks of the rivers. They are assessing damages to houses, roads, bridges, electric poles. We have taken a cabinet decision to give a house beside giving SDRF funds," he said.