Chikkamagaluru cop suspended for WhatsApp post against MLA

A constable attached to the Kadur police station in Chikkamagaluru has been suspended after she allegedly posted a defaming WhatsApp status against Kadur MLA K S Anand. The constable, identified as Latha was suspended by Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth.

She reportedly belittled the MLA for her transfer from Kadur to Tarikere, and posted in her status that the MLA would be responsible if anything happened to her. Opposing her transfer, she had also exchanged heated words with the sub-inspector.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth said, "The reason for suspension was not only status against the MLA. There were many other reasons."