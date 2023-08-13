Chikkamagaluru cop suspended for WhatsApp post against MLA

A constable attached to the Kadur police station in Chikkamagaluru has been suspended after she allegedly posted a defaming WhatsApp status against Kadur MLA K S Anand. The constable, identified as Latha was suspended by Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth.
She reportedly belittled the MLA for her transfer from Kadur to Tarikere, and posted in her status that the MLA would be responsible if anything happened to her. Opposing her transfer, she had also exchanged heated words with the sub-inspector.
Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth said, "The reason for suspension was not only status against the MLA. There were many other reasons."
Meanwhile, MLA K S Anand said, "The allegation of harassing a police constable is completely baseless, and is a conspiracy against me. I have no role in the transfer," he added.
Speaking to media persons in Kadur, Anand said, "The lady police constable had come to my house three to four days ago and asked in a raised voice why she was transferred. I had politely informed that her transfer is as per the rules in the department. I had no role in it, and had asked her to speak to the SP. However, her WhatsApp status against me has gone viral," he said.
"There is an attempt to tarnish my image. I had an argument with the police on fining for helmetless riding in the past. However, I did not recommend the transfer of the constable. I am not into hate politics. I had asked the SP to take strict action against illegal activities. I will bring the details of the case regarding the police constable to the notice of the Assembly Speaker," he said.