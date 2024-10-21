Home
Chikkamagaluru DC urges tourists to postpone travel plans for a week

Due to the risk of landslides caused by excessive rain, tourists are advised to postpone their travel plans.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 15:41 IST

Rain continued to lash various parts of Chikkamagaluru on Monday. Mullayyanagiri, Bababudangiri experienced a bountiful of showers. As a result, water flowed on the road. ALdur, Koppa, N R Pura and surrounding areas too experienced rainfall coupled with lightning and thunder. 

The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in the district for the next three days. The DC has appealed to the citizens to remain cautious and has urged people not to go near rivers and low-lying areas. 

Published 21 October 2024, 15:41 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsChikkamagaluru

