Chikkamagaluru DC urges tourists to postpone travel plans for a week

Rain continued to lash various parts of Chikkamagaluru on Monday. Mullayyanagiri, Bababudangiri experienced a bountiful of showers. As a result, water flowed on the road. ALdur, Koppa, N R Pura and surrounding areas too experienced rainfall coupled with lightning and thunder.

The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in the district for the next three days. The DC has appealed to the citizens to remain cautious and has urged people not to go near rivers and low-lying areas.