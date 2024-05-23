Child rights panel pays surprise visit to schools functioning in summer vacation

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to some private unaided schools conducting classes in the summer vacation.
The Karnataka School College Parents’ Associations Co-Ordination Committee had filed a complaint with the KCPCR stating that some private schools are functioning from April 15 despite repeated circulars from the department of school education and literacy to reopen the schools only after May 28.
“As we received complaints from the parents, we paid a surprise visit and warned the school managements to declare holiday immediately,” KCPCR chairperson Naganna Gowda said.
Following the direction from the KCPCR to initiate action against such erring schools, the commissioner of school education had recently issued a circular asking the Block Education Officers to ensure that schools declare summer vacation till May 28.
When the schools continued to violate the norms and also the child rights, KCPCR paid surprise visits to some schools in Rajajinagar and surrounding areas. During the visit, the authorities tried to justify their decision to open the schools by saying they were conducting remedial classes for low performers.
“Some schools said that they are conductiong classes for low performers. But when we inquired with the students, it was revealed that the classes are on even for grade 1 students,” Naganna Gowda said.
Soon after the visit, KCPCR ensured that the classes were let off. They will reopen only after May 28. “Even we spoke to children in the classroom. They said that they are forcibly attending the classes. This is clear violation of child rights,” he said.
Several students and parents were seen thanking KCPCR members and the chairperson.
B N Yogananda, president of Karnataka School College Parents Associations Co-Ordination Committee, said that the schools must follow the norms and time table of their respective boards. “CBSE and ICSE have given summer vacation as per their schedule. But the schools are not following any rules,” he added.
However, the panel said it would write to school education department, recommending action against such schools.
Published 22 May 2024, 21:45 IST