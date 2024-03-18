Chit Funds Act: Appellate authority order under Section 70 is final, says HC

“The petitioner in the instant case is not alleging that any of its fundamental rights is violated nor it is able to show that any of the principle of natural justice has been violated by respondent no.7 (appellate authority), nor is it a case where the order impugned is passed without jurisdiction. Further, it is not the case of the petitioner

that the law has been erroneously interpreted by respondent no.7,” Justice M I Arun said.