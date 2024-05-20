Cholera: Precautionary measures stepped up after 3 cases in CM’s constituency

Nanjangud Taluk Health officer, Tahsildar, Executive officer, District Health Officer, State Health officers have visited the village and inspected precautionary measures. The lab report of samples of water of four borewells has indicated that it is non-potable and they have been closed. The residents complained abdominal discomfort with intermittent diarrhea.

According to DHO P C Kumarswamy, they have deputed six medical officers, five community health officers (CHOs), four health inspecting officers, one lady health visitors along with ASHA workers. They are getting drainage cleaned putting bleaching power. They are providing ORS through ASHA workers. They have reserved five beds are reserved at the CHC CHC and Zinc and ORS at CHC and IV line fluids. They are making announcements and asking people to drink boiled water.

As on May 12, as many as 61,052 Acute Diarrheal cases are reported in the State. On May 5, there were just 56,909 AD cases.

Health officials said that, besides the issues of water contamination, since people are attending lot of local fairs and festivals in various villages, weddings and functions during the season, the cases are on rise, he said.

According to health officials, Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease, caused by bacteria-Vibrio Cholerae by drinking water or eating food which is contaminated by feces of a person infected with cholera bacteria.

Cholera is most likely to occur and spread in places with unsafe drinking water, poor sanitation and inadequate hygiene. Those with Cholera may have symptoms of watery diarrhea, nausea/vomiting, dehydration, low blood pressure, rapid heart rate, persistent vomiting and muscle cramps.

To test for Cholera, doctors take a stool sample or a rectal swab and send it to a laboratory to look for the cholera bacteria through microscopy or hanging drop test, stool culture or RTPCR.

They informed that, most cases with mild symptoms are treated with oral rehydration solution. Severe cases might need rapid treatment with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.

In order to prevent the infection, people should drink clean, safe water filter water free from dust and impurities or chlorinated, boiled and cooled water. People should keep drinking water covered and protected from source of pollutants and dust.

They should follow standard hand washing techniques and wash hands with soap and water after after using the toilet or cleaning children's feces; before handling and preparing food; before eating food, health officials said.