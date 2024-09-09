Christian delegation graces Sanghanikethana for Ganeshotsava

Mangaluru: A delegation comprising of leaders from Christian community and Rashtriyavadi Christara Vedike graced the Sanghanikethana where Ganesha idol has been installed on account of Ganesha Chathurthi celebrations and offered prayers on Monday.

The Ganeshotsava has been observed for the past 77 years. The delegation of Christians have been visiting Sanghanikethana to spread the message of unity and communal harmony.