Christian delegation graces Sanghanikethana for Ganeshotsava

Mangaluru: A delegation comprising of leaders from Christian community and Rashtriyavadi Christara Vedike graced the Sanghanikethana where Ganesha idol has been installed on account of Ganesha Chathurthi celebrations and offered prayers on Monday.
The Ganeshotsava has been observed for the past 77 years. The delegation of Christians have been visiting Sanghanikethana to spread the message of unity and communal harmony.
Chitrapura mutt Samsthana, Shirali seer Srimath Sadyojatha Shankarashrama Swamiji too visited Sanghanikethana.Prasadam was distributed to Christian community members.
Farmer Herbert D'Souza Jeppu who supplies paddy corn for Hindus during Thenehabba and arranges boats during immersion of Ganesha idol was felicitated under the aegis of Keshava Samrithi Samvardhana Samithi by Sarvajanika Sri Ganeshotsava Samithi.
Rashtriyavadi Christara Vedike founder Franklin Monteiro said; “Ganeshotsava brings together Indians as aspired by Bal Gangadhar Tilak. As a mark of equality, nationalism, and harmony, we have been visiting Sanghanikethana every year to offer puja. We are here in solidarity to convey our greetings."Karnataka Bank retired general manager Leena Monteiro, Credai president Vinod Pinto, entrepreneurs Prashanth Sanil, Gregary D’Souza, Naveen Cardoza, Naveen Fernandes, lecturer Dr Jefry Rodrigues and others were present.
