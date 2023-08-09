Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Clear pending bills in PWD, demands Revanna

Addressing a news conference, Revanna said that the contractors have mortgaged their properties to complete the works.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 23:29 IST

Former JD(S) minister H D Revanna on Tuesday demanded the government to clear the pending bills in the Public Works Department (PWD).

“The government should release the pending bills immediately,” he said. He stated that even promotions for eligible engineers in the department are pending.

Meanwhile, highlighting the non-release of water on time for sowing, Revanna sought release of water from the Hemavathi reservoir. “Water is not being released in spite of 27 tmcft storage in the reservoir. The government is neglecting the farmers, while being busy in implementing the guarantees,” he said.

(Published 08 August 2023, 23:29 IST)
KarnatakaPwDH D Revanna

