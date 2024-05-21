Close shave for 42 tourists as overloaded boat capsizes in Aghanashini river

As many as 42 tourists had a terrifying experience when the overcrowded boat capsized in Aghanashini river off Mudangi near Tadadi on Sunday evening.
After the boat Ocean Grace capsized in the river, the Coast Guard personnel and locals, in swift action, brought all tourists and crew safely to the river bank. Thankfully, all 42 passengers were wearing life jackets.
The Gokarna police have booked Ganesh Mudangi who was navigating the overcrowded boat for negligence based on the complaint by Suhash H R, a native of Holenarasipur in Hassan district who was among the tourists.
“There were 42 tourists, including me and my 10 friends. While returning to Mudangi, the boat capsized just 300 metres off the river bank. I have lodged a complaint against the boat navigator for overspeeding and negligence, Suhash told reporters.
It is said the boat was carrying more people than its capacity. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the tourists were wearing life jackets. Locals, with the help of anchored boats, brought back the tourists safely, the police said.
A few locals complained that the boat in question was illegal and it was operating without permission from the tourism department.
Published 20 May 2024, 21:01 IST