Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expands panel to select members for boards, corporations

The panel led by Home Minister G Parameshwara had Labour Minister Santosh Lad & Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad. Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, K J George, Satish Jarkiholi, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Rajya Sabha member G C Chandrashekhar, KGF MLA Roopakala M, ex-MLCs V R Sudarshan & K Harish Kumar have now been added as members of the committee.