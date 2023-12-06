CM shared dias with ISIS supporters? C T Ravi demands CBI or NIA probe into Yatnal's allegations

Nobody will leave the BJP that has made a comeback by winning majority of the seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Those who join the party accept our ideology, not just join for political purposes. Our target is to win all the 28 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Only the Congress leaders do not have confidence in the Congress-led government in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha election. There is a rebel in the Congress. Senior leaders like Basavaraj Rayareddy are raising voices against their own leaders, he said.

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressing his support for granting special rights to minorities in terms of national resources, the former MLA sought to know why the CM failed to tell that country resources belong to the poor Indians and resources should be distributed among the poor. Appeasement politics led to division of the country. Appeasement is dangerous. Congress is a real communal party, he said.