CM shared dias with ISIS supporters? C T Ravi demands CBI or NIA probe into Yatnal's allegations

Mangaluru: BJP's former national general secretary C T Ravi has demanded CBI or NIA to initiate probe into the allegations made by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sharing the dais with IS supporters during the South India conference of Muslim religious heads which was held in Hubballi.
On his X handle, Yatnal said “CM Siddaramaiah shared the dias with ISIS supporters and terror sympathizers yesterday at Hubli. Tanveer Peera is a terror sympathiser who has links with terror outfits across the Middle East...” Reacting to the same, Ravi said “Yatnal would not have levelled allegations just like that. The CBI or NIA should conduct an enquiry into the background of those who were present at the conference.”
To a query on senior BJP leader V Somanna, C T Ravi said that Somanna will not leave the party. “He had contested from two constituencies following the direction of the BJP high command. I do not have knowledge of his visit to New Delhi.
Nobody will leave the BJP that has made a comeback by winning majority of the seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Those who join the party accept our ideology, not just join for political purposes. Our target is to win all the 28 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” he said.
Only the Congress leaders do not have confidence in the Congress-led government in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha election. There is a rebel in the Congress. Senior leaders like Basavaraj Rayareddy are raising voices against their own leaders, he said.
On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressing his support for granting special rights to minorities in terms of national resources, the former MLA sought to know why the CM failed to tell that country resources belong to the poor Indians and resources should be distributed among the poor. Appeasement politics led to division of the country. Appeasement is dangerous. Congress is a real communal party, he said.