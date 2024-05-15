CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar gift Rs 5 lakh to SSLC topper Ankita

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday gifted Rs 5 lakh separately to Mudhol girl Ankita, who topped the SSLC exams this year.

Ankita, a student of Morarji Desai residential school in Mudhol of Bagalkot district, scored 625 out of 625 in the exams.

The chief minister and the deputy chief minister felicitated the girl in Bengaluru and handed over the cheque for Rs 5 lakh to her personally.