<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday promised the establishment of a prosecutors' academy to improve the conviction rate in Karnataka. </p>.<p>Speaking at the inaugural session of the 17th state-level conference and training workshop for prosecutors organised by the Department of Prosecution and Government Litigations, he expressed concern over Karnataka's standing in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. He noted that the state currently ranks 22nd in the country in terms of conviction rates, trailing significantly behind several other states. </p>.<p>According to the latest NCRB report, Karnataka ranks alongside Bihar and Rajasthan for its conviction rate. While Mizoram leads the nation with a conviction rate of 92% and other states like Kerala (87%), Uttar Pradesh (72%) and Delhi (89%) have shown significantly better results. </p>.<p>The chief minister noted that even states like Gujarat and Telangana maintained higher rates at 57%, emphasising that Karnataka must look toward Kerala as a benchmark for improving its judicial outcomes through better coordination between police and prosecutors. </p>.<p>He underscored the duty of the legal fraternity to uphold equality and justice in an unequal society. </p>.<p>He stressed the need for seamless coordination between the executive, legislature, and judiciary to ensure a welfare state, as he pledged to establish a dedicated academy for public prosecutors in the state. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah invoked the age-old legal maxim: "Let a hundred guilty men go free, but let not one innocent person be punished." </p>.<p>He reminded prosecutors that while they represent the state, their primary duty is to be guardians of justice. </p>.<p>Recognising the rise in cyber and economic offenses, he called for facilitating continuous learning and specialised training for prosecutors. </p>.<p>He also drew attention to the newly implemented Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). </p>.<p>"Sections 8 and 9 of the new code specifically delineate the roles and classifications of prosecutors. It is designed to protect the rights of the accused while ensuring a fair trial. Prosecutors must exercise extreme caution during the examination of witnesses and cross-examinations to ensure that the truth is brought before the court," the CM <br>said. </p>.<p>The chief minister assured the Karnataka State Prosecutors' Association that the government would provide necessary grants and review their pending demands. </p>.<p>Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, High Court Justice H P Sandesh and Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Giri Nath were among the dignitaries present. </p>