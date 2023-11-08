CM Siddaramaiah has darshan of Hasanamba

Hassan: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Hasanamba temple and had darshan of the deity in Hassan on Tuesday afternoon. He was accorded a traditional welcome by the temple authorities. The CM was accompanied by District incharge Minister K N Rajanna and other leaders.

Later, the CM participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of Backward Communities Hostel and Community Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said that the backward communities can claim their rights only if their organisation is united and strong. "Only when the purchasing power of the people increases, the economy and GDP will grow. The Congress-led state government has given guarantee schemes to the people of the state under the universal basic income concept," he said.

"The government has announced in the budget of providing reservation in contracts of works up to Rs 1 crore. Besides, the five guarantee schemes are providing financial empowerment to women and the underprivileged, which helps in the growth of the state economy," he said.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Siddaramaiah said that the government has written a letter to the Centre to release the drought relief funds soon.

Explaining his visit to the temple, Siddaramaiah said, "I trust God, but not superstitions. District in-charge Minister K N Rajanna invited me to visit the temple. Since I am here, I am also chairing a progress review meeting".