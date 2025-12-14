CM Siddaramaiah heaps praise on ‘non-partisan’ Basavaraj Horatti for unbeaten 45-year run in Legislative Council

<p>Hubballi: Heaping praise on Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he is a non-partisan politician and hence elected eight times consecutively from the same teachers’ constituency (Karnataka West).</p>.<p>The CM was speaking after felicitating Horatti on his completion of 45 years as member of Legislative Council here on Saturday.</p>.<p>“All political parties have come together to honour Horatti, which shows he is beyond political boundaries. Eight consecutive wins in the MLC polls is the result of his work for the teachers and for addressing their issues. He is popularly called ‘Horaatada Horatti’ because of his dedication towards the welfare of teachers,” said Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah, in a lighter vein, said that he would campaign against Horatti if he contests the upcoming election to the Karnataka West Teachers’ Constituency from a party other than his own (BJP).</p>.Congress member's comments against Basavaraj Horatti draw flak in Karnataka Legislative Council.<p>“Horatti contested the election on a BJP ticket and was elected as an MLC and later became the chairman of the Council. Personally, I wish that he becomes an MLC once again. But if he contests on the BJP ticket in the next election, I will campaign against him,” he said.</p>.<p>He noted that the Congress was short of just one seat to attain a majority in the Council and expressed hope that the party would secure it in the next MLC election. Till then, Horatti will continue as the chairman.</p>.<p>Recalling his association with Horatti in Janata Parivar, the chief minister said, "Horatti had made sincere efforts to reunite the JD(S) and JD(U). But, due to the decisions of top leaders, his efforts did not yield the desired results".</p>