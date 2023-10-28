Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits out at Centre for 'step-motherly' treatment

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Saturday, accused the BJP-led Centre of showing Karnataka "step-motherly" treatment by not releasing funds for drought relief work.
Siddaramaiah, en route to attend the World Bunts Conference in Udupi, made these remarks to the media at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). He pointed out that even the central team, during their visit to the state, acknowledged the prevailing drought situation across Karnataka. Out of the state's total 236 taluks, as many as 216 were facing drought, he emphasized.
"Despite Karnataka incurring a total loss of Rs 33,770 crore, we appealed to the central government to release Rs 17,901 crore for drought relief work. Unfortunately, the delegation from Karnataka was denied the opportunity to meet the concerned ministers, and as of now, the Centre has not allocated a single paisa for drought relief work," he stressed.
Addressing another query, the Chief Minister called on the central government to make a decision and instruct the CBI to conduct a re-investigation into the Sowjanya murder case.
Siddaramaiah also expressed awareness of BJP leaders "spreading rumours" with the aim of "destabilizing the Congress government" in the state. However, he clarified that he had no information about Congress MLAs being offered Rs 50 crore to switch their allegiance to the BJP and topple the Congress government.
In reference to a recent meeting at the residence of Home Minister Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah asserted that no political discussions had taken place. The absence of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the meeting, attended by Siddaramaiah's staunch supporters, including PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Minister for Social Welfare Dr H C Mahadevappa, had raised eyebrows in political circles.
Siddaramaiah, responding to a query, disclosed plans for a two-phase appointment process. In the first phase, MLAs would be appointed to boards and corporations, followed by the appointment of former MLAs and party workers to remaining boards and corporations in the second phase. He added that these appointments would be made soon.
Siddaramaiah also announced an upcoming investigation into the recently demolished fake Parashurama Bronze statue at the Parashurama theme park.
The CM said that local Congress leaders had been raising concerns about the fraudulent bronze statue. As a result, a formal inquiry will be initiated shortly.
He went on to describe Beltangady BJP MLA Harish Poonja as a "brat" in response to a case registered by Beltangady police. The case stemmed from pictures posted by Harish Poonja on social media, labeling the Chief Minister as the "Collection Master (CM) of Karnataka."
Clearly agitated, Siddaramaiah reminded Harish Poonja that he had been elected as an MLA as early as 1993. He challenged Poonja to use similar terminology for the previous BJP ministers and Chief Minister.
Regarding the proposal by Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy to extend free electricity to 33,000 temples under the 'C' category, the Chief Minister stated that the proposal is currently under consideration.