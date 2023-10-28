Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits out at Centre for 'step-motherly' treatment

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Saturday, accused the BJP-led Centre of showing Karnataka "step-motherly" treatment by not releasing funds for drought relief work.

Siddaramaiah, en route to attend the World Bunts Conference in Udupi, made these remarks to the media at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). He pointed out that even the central team, during their visit to the state, acknowledged the prevailing drought situation across Karnataka. Out of the state's total 236 taluks, as many as 216 were facing drought, he emphasized.

"Despite Karnataka incurring a total loss of Rs 33,770 crore, we appealed to the central government to release Rs 17,901 crore for drought relief work. Unfortunately, the delegation from Karnataka was denied the opportunity to meet the concerned ministers, and as of now, the Centre has not allocated a single paisa for drought relief work," he stressed.

Addressing another query, the Chief Minister called on the central government to make a decision and instruct the CBI to conduct a re-investigation into the Sowjanya murder case.

Siddaramaiah also expressed awareness of BJP leaders "spreading rumours" with the aim of "destabilizing the Congress government" in the state. However, he clarified that he had no information about Congress MLAs being offered Rs 50 crore to switch their allegiance to the BJP and topple the Congress government.