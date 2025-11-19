<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>’s wife B M Parvathi was shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) to a general ward at Apollo Hospitals in Seshadripuram on Tuesday, following significant clinical improvement.</p>.<p>Parvathi was admitted on Monday with acute breathing difficulty and transferred to the ICU after being diagnosed with left ventricular dysfunction and pulmonary edema.</p>.South Bengaluru to house city's second airport: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.<p>She was successfully managed with diuretics, non-invasive ventilation (NIV), and cardiac supportive medications under the care of senior consultant Dr B C Srinivas.</p>.<p>Parvathi’s condition is now stable and continues to be monitored.</p>.<p>While she was in the ICU, a host of Congress leaders visited the hospital <br>with Arsikere MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda confirming that she was stable <br>after meeting CM’s son Yathindra.</p>