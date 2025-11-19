Menu
CM Siddaramaiah's wife shifted to ward after clinical improvement

Parvathi was admitted on Monday with acute breathing difficulty and transferred to the ICU after being diagnosed with left ventricular dysfunction and pulmonary edema.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 23:00 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 23:00 IST
