Siddaramaiah to inaugurate Yettinahole project on September 6

The chief minister will inaugurate the much-awaited project on September 6 the day on which Gowri Habba falls. This is a festival gift to the people of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural districts. Many leaders from across the party lines have fought for this project. I had taken up this project as a challenge in the last one year and completed the works on a war footing, Shivakumara, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, told reporters here.