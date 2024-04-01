Concentrating on all segments, to win 20 seats in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

“The BJP has conducted a nation-wide survey. Its leaders know that the party can win only around 200 segments. It is a ploy to deceive the voters, by faking the predictions and claim that they will cross the 400 mark. The people will not be trapped now. Let Modi himself come and campaign for BJP candidates. We know what happened in the last year Assembly poll, when Modi extensively toured Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said.

Hinting that the family members and supporters of Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad will join the Congress, Siddaramaiah said, many leaders are expected to crossover. “We welcome whoever accepts our principles and ideology,” he said. Prasad declared his political retirement on March 17, by celebrating the golden jubilee of his political career.

In response to the statement of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda that the ego of Siddaramaiah will be hurt, in the election, Siddaramaiah said, “I have no ego, to be hurt. I only speak the truth. I am telling what Deve Gowda had already said. Who said that he would flee the country, if Modi becomes PM? Who said he wishes to be a Muslim in rebirth?”

Commenting on the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Siddaramaiah said, he knows well about the alliance from the experience of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.