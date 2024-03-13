Confident my son gets ticket; if not, shall face an independent candidate from Shivamogga: KS Eshwarappa

Shivamogga: Former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa stated that BJP parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa had promised that he would get the ticket for the former's son KE Kantesh and work for his victory in Lok Sabha polls to Haveri.

"So I had sent my son Kantesh there to campaign," said Eshwarappa.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Eshwarappa said he is still confident of getting the ticket for his son for Haveri seat.

He also made it clear that if his son does not get a ticket, a meeting of supporters has been conevened in Shivamogga on March 15 where a decision would be taken. He asserted, "If the situation demands, I will contest Lok Sabha polls from Shivamogga as an independent candidate."