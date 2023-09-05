Cong legislators, party workers to be made heads of state-run boards, corporations: DKS

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that appointments of heads to various state-run boards and corporations in the state will be made, and both Congress legislators as well as party workers will be placed in these posts.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, indicated that about 15-20 party legislators who are eyeing the posts will be accommodated, and the rest of the posts will be given to loyal party workers.

'We will do it, don't worry,' Shivakumar told reporters here in response to a question on reports about simmering discontent within the ruling Congress over the delay in appointments to various boards and corporations, despite it being over 100 days since the party came to power in the state.