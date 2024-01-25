Congress likely to field Muddahanumegowda from Tumkur LS seat

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna said on Wednesday that the Congress was likely to field former MP S P Muddahanumegowda from Tumkur seat for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Speaking to reporters at a programme at Kandikere in the taluk, Rajanna said, “A consensus seems to be evolving within the party on fielding Muddahanumegowda, who had quit the Congress and joined BJP two years back.
He has identified himself with the Congress again. His chances of getting a party ticket is 99 per cent, I would say,” the minister said.
Muddahanumegowda was miffed and sulking ever since he was snubbed during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The sitting MP then, was asked to vacate his seat for the Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate H D Deve Gowda. Gowda however lost the election to BJP’s G S Basavaraju.
Muddahanumegowda had officially joined the BJP in 2022. However, he kept a low profile in the saffron party.