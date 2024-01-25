Congress likely to field Muddahanumegowda from Tumkur LS seat

Muddahanumegowda was miffed and sulking ever since he was snubbed during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The sitting MP then, was asked to vacate his seat for the Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate H D Deve Gowda. Gowda however lost the election to BJP’s G S Basavaraju.