Congress alleges PM knew about Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's 'crime', yet appealed for votes for him

Pointing to Prajwal's social media profile where he claims to be a part of 'Modi Parivar', Congress spokesperson Shrinate alleged, "...the extent of what he (Prajwal) has done is absolutely shocking. Shocking to the extent that it makes me think that is this part of a fiction film or is it for real? Not one, not two but nearly 3,000 videos and several women have been sexually assaulted and raped. This is not a sex scandal. This is the biggest rape crime in the history of this country."

She further said, "He is not just a candidate but he is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'favourite'. Modi appealed for votes for him in Mysuru on April 14."

Pointing out that the Karnataka Women's Commission took suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual crimes by Prajwal and sent a letter to both the superintendent of police and the chief minister, Shrinate said that within hours a Special Investigation Team was constituted and summons have been sent to Prajwal and his father Revanna who is a co-accused in the case.