Congress camps in Karnataka play their cards as 'CM change' debate rages on

Bengaluru: The ongoing rabble-rousing in the ruling Congress over the chief minister’s chair has turned into a shadow camp fight between the incumbent Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

On Monday, former Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, Shivakumar’s brother, said Siddaramaiah will remain the CM for a full-term.

“The CM’s chair isn’t vacant. I don’t think there’s confusion in the party. There’s a stable government, with Siddaramaiah providing efficient leadership. Even AICC has clarified on this. Siddaramaiah will remain CM for the full term,” Suresh said.