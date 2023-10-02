'Congress govt in Karnataka failed in maintaining law and order': BJP on stone-pelting in Shivamogga

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the senior BJP leader said that such incidents usually takes place in three police stations limits of Shivamogga, where efficient officials should have been deployed as a precautionary measure. 'If not, such incidents happen.'

"Since the Congress government came to power, anti-social elements are getting support,' Bommai alleged, adding that illegal activities by 'mafia' are becoming rampant in every village, taluk and district, 'which this government has failed to control.' He also said that terror-linked sleeper cell members have been arrested from Shivamogga in the past.