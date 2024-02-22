Congress govt trying to rob rich temples in Karnataka, alleges BJP state President B Y Vijayendra

Mysuru: Taking a dig at the Congress government in Karnataka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra remarked, "The government is trying to rob the rich temples. Instead, they can keep an offering box in front of Vidhana Soudha. The donors will directly offer money there."

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, on Thursday, he alleged, "Due to the maladministration of the government, it is not even able to pay salary to the government employees".

Vijayendra further aimed salvo at the state government alleging that the Siddaramaiah government has not even released a rupee fund for all the 224 assembly constituencies.