Congress govt trying to rob rich temples in Karnataka, alleges BJP state President B Y Vijayendra

Mysuru: Taking a dig at the Congress government in Karnataka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra remarked, "The government is trying to rob the rich temples. Instead, they can keep an offering box in front of Vidhana Soudha. The donors will directly offer money there."
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, on Thursday, he alleged, "Due to the maladministration of the government, it is not even able to pay salary to the government employees".
Vijayendra further aimed salvo at the state government alleging that the Siddaramaiah government has not even released a rupee fund for all the 224 assembly constituencies.
Commenting on the 'Naadageethe' (state anthem) issue, Vijayendra expressed his outrage and said, "The government has stumbled on the Naadageethe issue. This shows their agenda. It is anti-Kannada. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has brought disrepute to the Kannada land and language”.
He then said that Congress is anxious over the Lok Sabha elections, which being the reason for the party to take out ‘Delhi Chalo’ to blame their failures on the Union government.
Commenting on JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy’s visit to Delhi, Vijayendra said he was not aware of it. "I am also not aware of BJP leaders being lured to Congress. I will not reply to speculations," he added.
(Published 22 February 2024, 06:25 IST)