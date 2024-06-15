Congress govt wants to finish Yediyurappa, H D Kumaraswamy fumes

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday warned the ruling Congress in Karnataka of ‘destruction’ if it conspires against senior BJP and JD(S) leaders.

Kumaraswamy said this during his first visit to the state after being inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. “The Congress, which conspired against my father former prime minister H D Deve Gowda to finish our family, is now doing the same against former chief minister B S Yediyurappa,” Kumaraswamy charged.